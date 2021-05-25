Podcast Image

Catholic bishops showed ‘a lack of faith’ during COVID lockdowns: Author

Tue May 25, 2021 - 3:48 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks with Phil Lawler, Catholic journalist, author, and founder of Catholic World News to discuss the COVID lockdowns during the last year. They talk specifically about the shutting down of churches and the ban on the sacraments ordered by most bishops around the world.

