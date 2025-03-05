Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic Charities ABUSE Church Funding?! | Bishop Strickland

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Bishop Strickland critiques Catholic Charities and bishops using donations for causes that may contradict Catholic teaching, while warning against economic exploitation, unethical corporate practices, piracy, unjust wages, dishonest business practices, misuse of charitable donations, and government corruption, as he continues his series on the Ten Commandments. This clip highlights the moral obligation to uphold honesty, fairness, and responsible stewardship in all aspects of life.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 5, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Catholic Charities ABUSE Church Funding?! | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
2:09

Biden FORCED Pope Benedict to resign? Alleged secret meeting

Recent Videos
2:15

Vatican SECRETS must be EXPOSED! | Will it be released BEFORE a conclave?

Recent Videos
2:35

BRUTAL takedown by police of Red Rose Rescuers

Recent Videos
4:22

DESECRATION of Saint Peter's Basilica | Hidden meaning behind it

Recent Videos
4:01

The next Pope: Angelic Pope prophecy? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

Recent Videos
3:53

The Church in crisis: Only prayer & sacrifice can save it

Recent Videos
2:31

Heroes FREE after medical neglect in prison

Recent Videos
2:10

The future of the papacy | Will the next pope restore tradition?

Recent Videos
2:45

Excommunicated for supporting Trump's policies?

Recent Videos
4:07

Islamist vs. Christian Martyrdom | The Truth They Get Wrong

Recent Videos
3:21

Are traditional Catholics going into schism?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...