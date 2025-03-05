Catholic Charities ABUSE Church Funding?! | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Strickland critiques Catholic Charities and bishops using donations for causes that may contradict Catholic teaching, while warning against economic exploitation, unethical corporate practices, piracy, unjust wages, dishonest business practices, misuse of charitable donations, and government corruption, as he continues his series on the Ten Commandments. This clip highlights the moral obligation to uphold honesty, fairness, and responsible stewardship in all aspects of life.

