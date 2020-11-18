Catholic Christmas traditions to instill faith in your kids

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 11.18.2020. Today, Mother Miriam reads an article from Michael Matt about the importance of celebrating Christmas. Matt’s article outlines Catholic Christmas traditions that can instill the faith in children.

