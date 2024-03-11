Catholic education under attack by bishop

Fr. David Wagner explains how children at Sanctus Ranch’s Lumen Christi Academy are getting a superior education over most students in other types of school programs due to the classical education and Catholic foundation at Lumen Christi. Unfortunately, Fr. Wagner was forcibly retired by his bishop — and has even been asked by his bishop to resign from teaching at Lumen Christi. Fr. Wagner has no intention of resigning, choosing instead to preach the Gospel and continue forming the hearts and minds of young people with the Truth of Christ.

