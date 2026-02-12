Catholic Hero REMOVED from Trump's Commission for denouncing Zionism

Carrie Prejean Boller, a Catholic member of the White House Religious Liberty Commission, has been removed after she refused to equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. Citing her Catholic faith, she invoked Pope St. Pius X’s 1904 declaration to Theodor Herzl that the Holy Land belongs to Christ and that Catholics cannot support political or religious Zionism. Despite repeated assurances from the commission that anti-Zionism would be treated as anti-Semitism, Boller publicly questioned whether loyalty to a particular theology about Israel should become a litmus test for protected speech in America.

SIGN THE PETITION: https://www.lifepetitions.com/petition/carrie/

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/vatican-caught-bashing-the-virgin-mary-yet-again/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten