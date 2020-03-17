John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Catholic historian: Our Lady of Fatima’s connection to the coronavirus outbreak
Tue Mar 17, 2020 - 3:43 pm EST
In This Episode
Professor Roberto de Mattei believes now is the time to 'remember the message of Fatima, because the divine punishments, which have already been affecting the Church for many years, are making themselves visible to the whole society.'
