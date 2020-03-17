Podcast Image

Catholic historian: Our Lady of Fatima’s connection to the coronavirus outbreak

Tue Mar 17, 2020 - 3:43 pm EST

In This Episode

Professor Roberto de Mattei believes now is the time to 'remember the message of Fatima, because the divine punishments, which have already been affecting the Church for many years, are making themselves visible to the whole society.'

