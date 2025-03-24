Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic Hymns funding scandalous agendas?!

Are Catholic parishes unknowingly funding pro-abortion and LGBT activism? John-Henry Westen and Michael Hitchborn reveal how OCP and GIA Publications profit from bad liturgical music while promoting anti-Catholic causes such as LGBT ideology and abortion. One shocking example is Brenna Cronin, former head of One License, a hymnal licensing company. She is a public LGBT activist who once defied Cardinal George by giving Communion to a rainbow sash protester at Mass. Additionally, Alec Harris, the head of GIA Publications, belongs to a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT organization—raising serious concerns about why non-Catholics are controlling Catholic worship music. Discover how churches are being exploited — and why returning to traditional sacred music is the answer. 

March 24, 2025

