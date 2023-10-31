Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic lay leaders worldwide reject the 'false church' being set up by Pope Francis

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More
Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality has concluded its 2023 session, but veteran lay Catholic leaders from across the world observe that Pope Francis’ Synod is a globalist plot to set up a ‘false church’— a new ‘Catholic’ religion that will depart from Christ’s unchangeable truth handed down by the Apostles. Now, faithful Catholics are joining together — resisting the One World Religion and Pope Francis’ progressive agenda to recreate the Catholic Church. In a bombshell Press Conference, Catholic lay leaders are delivering an unmistakable message to the Vatican — signaling that faithful Catholics will not remain silent. Watch now for important messages from inspiring Catholic lay leaders including: LifeSiteNews Co-Founder John-Henry Westen, Remnant TV host Michael Matt, Ugandan MP Lucy Akello, Kenyan Alice Muchiri, French journalist Jeanne Smits, child advocate attorney Liz Yore, and British barrister (trial attorney) James Bogle.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 31, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Catholic lay leaders worldwide reject the 'false church' being set up by Pope Francis

Recent Videos
39:19

New Knights of St. John Paul II seek to reclaim world for Christ

Recent Videos
28:40

Explaining Pope Francis & COVID-19 lockdowns | Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa

Recent Videos
52:33

SPECIAL: Pope Francis' agenda is the progressive vision of Vatican II

Recent Videos
26:08

Look what happened to these two NYC officers after they got jabbed

Recent Videos
26:07

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matt | Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash. Part 2

Recent Videos
26:18

Is Pope Francis really the Pope? Eric Sammons of Crisis Magazine reacts

Recent Videos
42:46

Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

Recent Videos
24:26

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matt | Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash. Part 1

Recent Videos
23:42

Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Recent Videos
33:37

1 Million March 4 Children REJECTS Canadian LGBT insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh

Recent Videos
45:00

Communism will never destroy the Catholic Church. Here's why

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...