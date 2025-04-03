Catholic Nun Answers Atheist Arguments

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How do you explain God to an atheist, or respond to Mormon missionaries? Mother Miriam shares compassionate, thoughtful ways to defend the Catholic faith. Drawing inspiration from a powerful 1877 sermon by Father Francis Winegar, she explains how God’s hand is at work in both the good and the bad, and why accepting His will brings lasting peace.

Mother Miriam also takes on tough questions from callers and emailers, tackling the age-old question of why suffering exists, particularly for innocent children and faithful people, reflecting on how original sin and God’s plan for salvation give meaning to our struggles.

April 3, 2025

