Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life's many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Catholic nun warns Amazon Synod is ‘shocking invasion of heresy and evil to destroy the church’

Fri Sep 20, 2019 - 4:30 pm EST

In This Episode

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 9.20.2019. Today Mother reads Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider's letter on the errors of the Amazon Synod.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.
 

