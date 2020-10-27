Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Catholic parents: Sign your kids up for this online catechism course backed by Bp. Schneider, John-Henry Westen

Tue Oct 27, 2020 - 4:04 pm EST

Fr. Anthony Pillari is the host of a brand new online catechism course titled 'Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism,' produced by Voice of the Family. It's totally free and has won the endorsement of many high-ranking clergy. Learn more by clicking here: https://voiceofthefamily.com/join-our-new-family-catechism-programme-become-crusaders-for-christ/

