Catholic parents: Sign your kids up for this online catechism course backed by Bp. Schneider, John-Henry Westen
Tue Oct 27, 2020 - 4:04 pm EST
In This Episode
Fr. Anthony Pillari is the host of a brand new online catechism course titled 'Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism,' produced by Voice of the Family. It's totally free and has won the endorsement of many high-ranking clergy. Learn more by clicking here: https://voiceofthefamily.com/join-our-new-family-catechism-programme-become-crusaders-for-christ/
