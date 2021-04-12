Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Catholic podcaster Patrick Coffin: This is the ‘remote dress rehearsal’ for the Antichrist

Mon Apr 12, 2021

Patrick Coffin was recently banned from YouTube for speaking out about the coronavirus. Later this month, on April 30 and May 1, Patrick Coffin is hosting an online “Truth over Fear” summit about the coronavirus. Register for the conference at www.RestoreTheCulture.com.

