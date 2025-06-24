Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic priest brings EXORCISM to Hollywood | THE RITUAL

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Father Aaron Williams reveals the surprising truth behind The Ritual, a new horror film panned by critics but praised by Catholics for its reverent portrayal of exorcism, priesthood, and the Latin Mass. As on-set consultant and pastor of the filming location, Father Williams shares how the movie became an unexpected tool for evangelization, including quiet conversions and Al Pacino attending Mass. From accurate vestments to real spiritual warfare, this is cinema that catechizes.

June 24, 2025

Comments

2 Comments

