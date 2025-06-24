Catholic priest brings EXORCISM to Hollywood | THE RITUAL

Father Aaron Williams reveals the surprising truth behind The Ritual, a new horror film panned by critics but praised by Catholics for its reverent portrayal of exorcism, priesthood, and the Latin Mass. As on-set consultant and pastor of the filming location, Father Williams shares how the movie became an unexpected tool for evangelization, including quiet conversions and Al Pacino attending Mass. From accurate vestments to real spiritual warfare, this is cinema that catechizes.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten