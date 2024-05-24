Catholic Priest Faces Criminal Charge Over 'Bite' Defense of the Eucharist from Angry Lesbian
A Catholic priest in Florida is facing one count of battery for defending the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ from a lesbian who crushed several consecrated hosts while trying to minister herself Holy Communion, prompting him to bite her arm.
May 24, 2024
