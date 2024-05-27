Catholic Priest Promotes Video Claiming "God Made Biden"

Jesuit priest Fr. Thomas Reese recently promoted a video that claims President Joe Biden has been hand-picked by God to serve in the United States’ top office. What is the real truth of this observation, and what does it mean about the deep-seated corruption among prominent Catholic clergy like Fr. Thomas Reese and others?

Learn more about these stunning developments now by watching the full episode of Faith and Reason — uncensored and unfiltered — on the brand-new LSNTV App!

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten