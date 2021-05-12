Podcast Image

Catholic princess exposes ‘anti-Christian’ globalists, promotes Our Lady of Fatima

Wed May 12, 2021 - 11:16 am EST

Princess Gloria is one of the wealthiest women in Germany. Born to German nobility in 1960, at twenty-years-old she married Johannes, 11th Prince of Thurn and Taxis. Raised Catholic, she stopped attending mass after it became boring and "unattractive" when guitars were introduced. She now attends mass daily and told me that "the sacraments are the key to the well being of the soul."

