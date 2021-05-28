John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.
Catholic pro-life priest once silenced by bishops calls out ‘unnecessary’ COVID lockdowns
Fri May 28, 2021 - 4:24 pm EST
In This Episode
In this episode John-Henry speaks with Father Louis Di Rocco, a Canadian priest who recently retired from public ministry. They talk about COVID lockdowns, abortion-tainted vaccines, and why he was once silenced by bishops.
