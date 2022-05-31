Catholic radio host: Everything LifeSiteNews does is 'for the salvation of souls'
LifeSiteNews was present at the Rosary Crusade for Priests in Sacramento, CA, on Saturday, May 28. Exclusive interviews with Fr. Donald Calloway and Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio were recorded and will be released on Wednesday, June 1.
LSNTVMay 31, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Catholic radio host: Everything LifeSiteNews does is 'for the salvation of souls'
-
Trump-endorsed John Gibbs surges in key GOP Congressional race
-
First COVID, now monkeypox: Globalists want you to live in perpetual virus fear
-
Irish nun uses 'God’s Law' to defeat abortion and AIDS in Africa
-