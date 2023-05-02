Catholic school board bars conservative media critical of trustee’s anti-Christian tweets

In a video posted May 1 by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), security bans videographer Myles Vosylius from the Waterloo Catholic School Board (WCDSB) meeting, telling him they were instructed by the school board to deny him entry.

