Catholic school board bars conservative media critical of trustee’s anti-Christian tweets

In a video posted May 1 by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), security bans videographer Myles Vosylius from the Waterloo Catholic School Board (WCDSB) meeting, telling him they were instructed by the school board to deny him entry.

May 2, 2023

Catholic school board bars conservative media critical of trustee’s anti-Christian tweets

Trudeau's internet censorship Bill C-11 becomes law

Vatican preparing document for couples living in ‘new unions’ after ‘marriage failure’

WATCH: Former student delivers powerful speech against LGBT agenda at Catholic school board meeting

Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News sparks strong conservative support for host

Pastor Artur Pawlowski's son detained in Calgary for preaching against drag show targeting kids

Everything you need to know ahead of this week's Supreme Court ruling on abortion pills

BREAKING: Disgraced ex-cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin for assaulting boy in 1977

Justin Trudeau tells student critical of abortion to do more ‘praying’ on the topic

BREAKING: The TRUTH about Vatican collusion with 'forced vax' COVID-19 jabs

Breaking: MSM coverup of transgender identity of Nashville shooter

BREAKING: Jarring details REVEALED from Pope Francis' new pagan mass

