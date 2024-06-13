Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic schools in the Philippines are capitulating to LGBT ideology

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews podcaster and activist Jay Aruga on the scandal of Catholic schools in the Philippines flying LGBT "pride" flags, such as De La Salle University and the Jesuit-run Ateneo De Manila University, government-sponsored Drag Queen Story Hours, and more.

June 13, 2024

