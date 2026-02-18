Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic SECRETS to a Better Lent: Why Tradition Matters

Lent is more than giving up chocolate—it’s about recovering the ancient disciplines of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving as given by Christ Himself. This video explores the traditional Catholic approach to Lent, drawing on St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope St. Leo the Great, and Pope Benedict XIV to show why fasting is essential for restoring order to the soul and averting spiritual catastrophe. The traditional fasting rule—one meal a day, two small snacks, abstinence from meat on Fridays and Saturdays—is explained along with practical advice for persevering. For those new to the faith or seeking a deeper Lent, the season is ultimately about preparing worthily for the Passion and Resurrection of Christ.

February 18, 2026

