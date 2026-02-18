Catholic SECRETS to a Better Lent: Why Tradition Matters

Lent is more than giving up chocolate—it’s about recovering the ancient disciplines of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving as given by Christ Himself. This video explores the traditional Catholic approach to Lent, drawing on St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope St. Leo the Great, and Pope Benedict XIV to show why fasting is essential for restoring order to the soul and averting spiritual catastrophe. The traditional fasting rule—one meal a day, two small snacks, abstinence from meat on Fridays and Saturdays—is explained along with practical advice for persevering. For those new to the faith or seeking a deeper Lent, the season is ultimately about preparing worthily for the Passion and Resurrection of Christ.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten