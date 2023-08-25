Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholic Tradition celebrated on Feast of St. Louis XI

On August 25, 2023, Catholics gathered from across the world to celebrate the Feast of Saint Louis IX in the city of St. Louis, Missouri. Alejandro Rodriguez of LifeSiteNews met with prominent Catholic figures, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Monsignor Eugene Morris, and others to discuss the importance of Tradition in the modern era. Dr. Kwasniewski explained how traditional chant is more fitting for Divine Liturgy and why it was used extensively in the festival procession. Additionally, Msgr. Morris addressed why the festival began and how its inception was a result of the attempted destruction of the statue of St. Louis. Then, Msgr. Morris saluted the staff of the Oratory of Saints Gregory and Augustine for their efforts in the festival and proudly stated that many young people are beginning to become attracted to traditional liturgical rites.

