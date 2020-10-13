Podcast Image

Catholic wife of Judge Robert Bork breaks silence: Joe Biden ‘is not somebody that would make a good president’

Tue Oct 13, 2020 - 5:02 pm EST

Mrs. Mary Ellen Bork discusses her late husband's Senate hearings and shares her thoughts on Joe Biden, Amy Coney Barrett, and more.

