Catholics are called to engage in spiritual warfare against the forces of evil
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads an important article from Bishop Athanasius Schneider on the Church's call to wage spiritual warfare against the forces of darkness.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 18, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
