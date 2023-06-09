message
Catholics CANNOT Be DEPRESSED | Here's Why

Catholics cannot be depressed, Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains why.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, fearlessly defends the Catholic Church against globalist threats. Join him as he confronts challenges at the Vatican, the World Economic Forum, and encounters the influence of the Deep State, becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration for Catholics worldwide.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-athanasius-schneider-marxist-global-totalitarianism-is-here/

June 9, 2023

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...