Mother Miriam Live

Catholics: God is waiting for you in the confessional

In today's episode, Mother Miriam closes out the week by reading a story from Caryll Houselander's Catholic Tales for Boys and Girls and speaking about the crucial importance of the Sacrament of Confession.

Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 11, 2022

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

