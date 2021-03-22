Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Catholics have been robbed of the Church’s traditional treasures

Mon Mar 22, 2021 - 1:29 pm EST

In This Episode

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH
 

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_032221
 

In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about some Catholic traditions during the final two weeks before Easter, and which are no longer practiced by most in the Church.

 

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive
 

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL