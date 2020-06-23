Catholics have ceased being salt and light to the world, we need to change that

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 6.23.2020. In today’s episode, Mother reminds listeners of the importance of truly living our faith, not just calling ourselves Catholic. She reminds us that we need to live each day as if it were our last. She also reminds us that the devil’s greatest trick is to make us think we have time to repent, time to be more faithful, and time to devote our hearts to God.

