Catholics lead pilgrimage from Virginia to DC asking bishops to allow Latin Mass again

Thriving communities of faithful DC-area Catholics were shocked and saddened by the recent restrictions placed upon the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass by Bishop Michael Burbidge and Cardinal Wilton Gregory. Responding with prayer and hope, Noah Peters organized a 5-mile prayer march from the St. Thomas More Cathedral in Arlington, Virginia, to the Cathedral of St. Matthew in Washington, DC, calling upon these bishops to be generous in resuming the Latin Mass in their dioceses. Tune into LifeSiteNews' interview with Peters about his reasons for organizing the march, as well as our on-the-street coverage of this event.

