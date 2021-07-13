Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Catholics must have a ‘warrior spirit’ to defend canceled priests like Fr. Altman

Tue Jul 13, 2021 - 4:35 pm EST

In This Episode

John-Henry speaks with Catholic attorney Liz Yore about her recent initiative the Coalition for Canceled Priests, which was founded to defend clergy that are being persecuted for teaching Church doctrine.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL