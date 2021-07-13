Catholics must have a ‘warrior spirit’ to defend canceled priests like Fr. Altman
Tue Jul 13, 2021 - 4:35 pm EST
In This Episode
John-Henry speaks with Catholic attorney Liz Yore about her recent initiative the Coalition for Canceled Priests, which was founded to defend clergy that are being persecuted for teaching Church doctrine.
