Catholics must never lose hope when the Faith is attacked, whether by Madonna or Pope Francis

Cardinal Burke recently urged Catholics not to lose the Faith even if the highest leaders in the Church commit apostasy. Indeed nothing should cause us to depart from Our Lord and abandon the Catholic Faith. More and more Catholics believe Pope Francis is guilty of apostasy. But he remains hugely popular with celebrities like Madonna, who has spent her entire career mocking the Church. Catholics must keep faith, hope and charity alive in our hearts and pray for the conversion of Madonna and of Pope Francis.

