Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholics must never lose hope when the Faith is attacked, whether by Madonna or Pope Francis

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Cardinal Burke recently urged Catholics not to lose the Faith even if the highest leaders in the Church commit apostasy. Indeed nothing should cause us to depart from Our Lord and abandon the Catholic Faith. More and more Catholics believe Pope Francis is guilty of apostasy. But he remains hugely popular with celebrities like Madonna, who has spent her entire career mocking the Church. Catholics must keep faith, hope and charity alive in our hearts and pray for the conversion of Madonna and of Pope Francis.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 20, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Catholics must never lose hope when the Faith is attacked, whether by Madonna or Pope Francis

Recent Videos
5:10

The REAL story of Saint Nicholas

Recent Videos
31:25

Christmas BANNED? Christianity on brink of extinction in Syria

Recent Videos
31:08

Faith through fire: Mother Miriam's journey and the courage of persecuted Christians

Recent Videos
33:29

Boris Johnson admits the West is waging a 'proxy war' against Russia

Recent Videos
53:21

Hunter Biden pardon, Israel ceasefire veto, Syria, and Synod implementation

Recent Videos
47:40

A palpable shift in America: pro-life messaging begins to resonate

Recent Videos
45:33

THREATS of World War III, Vatican Controversies, and the Hope Amid Chaos

Recent Videos
1:01:02

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis ‘does not love the truth and seeks to reshape it in the image of man’

Recent Videos
53:24

Will Trump's win be a massive boost for Catholics?

Recent Videos
49:14

Vatican launches bizarre 'Luce' mascot, as dissidents continue to push women’s ordination

Recent Videos
48:23

Father Radcliffe tries to walk back racist trope against African bishops

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...