John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Catholics must speak up when shepherds contradict the Gospel

Thu Feb 18, 2021 - 4:41 pm EST

Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio joins John-Henry to discuss the duty lay Catholics have when shepherds of the Church fail to uphold the perennial teachings of the faith.

