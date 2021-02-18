Catholics must speak up when shepherds contradict the Gospel
In This Episode
Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio joins John-Henry to discuss the duty lay Catholics have when shepherds of the Church fail to uphold the perennial teachings of the faith.
