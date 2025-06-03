Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholics, rise up: The Ascension & a bold plea | Mother Miriam

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam delivers a powerful reflection on Christ’s return to the Father as the Church prepares for the Feast of the Ascension, urging Catholics to rediscover the beauty of salvation history and the treasures of the liturgical calendar. Drawing from Dom Guéranger, she invites listeners into the hearts of the disciples and Our Lady at that sacred moment while warning against the spiritual cost of watering down holy days. She pleads for urgent support to save the Station of the Cross Catholic Radio Network, one of the few media voices still proclaiming the truth without compromise. With reverence, urgency, and hope, Mother Miriam reminds us: This is the hour to act with faith, sacrifice, and unwavering love for Christ the King.

June 3, 2025

