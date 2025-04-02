Catholics STOOD UP Against Satanists at Kansas Capitol

A shocking Satanic “black mass” at the Kansas state Capitol sparked righteous outrage—but one brave man took a stand to protect the Eucharist. In this episode of Faith and Reason, Bishop Joseph Strickland and Deacon Keith Fournier discuss the powerful act of faith, the clash between free speech and religious protection, and how Catholics can maintain joy in adversity. Plus, insights into Bishop Strickland’s letter to Trump on Gaza and the importance of just war principles.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten