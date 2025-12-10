Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Catholics targeted for HATE SPEECH in Canada while Trump PRAISES Our Lady

Top Mariologists are sounding the alarm after the Vatican discouraged the title “Co-Redemptrix” for the Blessed Virgin Mary. Meanwhile, Pope Leo faces backlash for his soft reaction to Brigitte Macron’s profane Communion reception and his ambiguous stance on women deacons. From North Carolina, a massive Hindu idol is set to rise taller than the Statue of Liberty, and German bishops push radical “sexual diversity” in Catholic schools.

In Canada, politicians are advancing hate speech laws that could criminalize Scripture, prompting firm opposition from Leslyn Lewis and the country’s bishops. As confusion spreads, Donald Trump issued a strong statement honoring Mary, while a Catholic quarterback gives glory to God after winning the Big Ten championship.

December 10, 2025

Catholics targeted for HATE SPEECH in Canada while Trump PRAISES Our Lady

