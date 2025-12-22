Catholics vs MODERNISM: Saint Pius X Revealed the TRUTH | Frankly Ep. 16

Frank Wright opens a bold new series on A Catechism on Modernism, the 1908 guide to Pope St. Pius X’s battle against the heresy still reshaping the Church today. He shows how modernism turns divine revelation into vague emotion, reducing the Faith to something flexible and politically convenient. The same errors condemned over a century ago now reemerge in synodality, ecumenical relativism, and calls for a global religion without Christ. Wright connects the philosophical roots of modernism to political liberalism, where man becomes the measure of all things, even within the Church.

