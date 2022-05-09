Catholics who support abortion are not on the path to heaven and must repent
In today's episode, Mother Miriam speaks passionately about abortion, reads from St. Paul's Letter to the Romans, and takes listener questions.
Mother Miriam LiveMay 9, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Catholics who support abortion are not on the path to heaven and must repent
-
The warnings issued by Our Lady of La Salette are beginning to come true
-
Faith enables us to believe what God has revealed because He cannot deceive
-
The Easter season is the richest in mystery and supreme in importance
-
The Easter season has just begun: Continue to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord