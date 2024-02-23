Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SCANDAL: Cardinal Dolan downplays 'Cecilia' Gentili's sacrilegious funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Faith & Reason

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York whitewashed the sacrilege that took place during “Cecilia” Gentili’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, sparking outcry from Catholics around the world for justice. Catholics are called during the season of Lent to pray, fast, and repent from their sins and offer sacrifices for the sins of others. Now more than ever Catholics are called to make reparations for those who attack the Catholic faith. Fallout from the funeral continues, as even pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin, SJ has backtracked his own endorsement of the event. Meanwhile, attacks on the faith continue in the Vatican, as Pope Francis appoints female deacon advocates to the final meeting of Pope Francis’ flagship project to transform the Catholic Church, the Synod on Synodality.

February 23, 2024

