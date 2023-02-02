Celebrating the final day of Christmastide
In today’s episode, Mother Miriam shares some reflections on the Feast Day of Candlemas when the Blessed Mother was purified and the light of the world, Jesus Christ, presented himself for mankind.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 2, 2023
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
Catholic parents should not forget the importance of resisting false teaching
-
The supreme importance of Christian education for families and society
-
-
If we want the Church to make changes, we must begin by changing ourselves