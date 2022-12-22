Celebrating Traditional Christmas with Germany's Princess Gloria — PART 2Celebrating Traditional Christmas with Germany's Princess Gloria — PART 2

The pro-LGBT German Catholic Synod is the latest threat to the teaching authority of the Catholic Church, even threatening schism and plunging faithful Catholics into decades of turmoil and confusion. Are Germany’s faithful aware of the stakes in their own country? As the Western World hangs in the balance, John-Henry's second installment of LifeSite’s exclusive interview with Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, revealing the state of Germany’s Catholic Church, how faithful Catholics must respond to the challenges facing society today, and the importance of staying faithful to the truth of Jesus Christ.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com/

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

