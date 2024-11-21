Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Challenging the Francis Papacy | Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré and the Church’s Crisis

DISCLAIMER: Translation provided for Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré’s remarks

Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré courageously challenges the legitimacy of Pope Francis, raising theological and canonical concerns about the validity of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation. Speaking through a translator, Fr. Faré outlines contradictions in Pope Francis’ teachings and their departure from traditional Church doctrine, emphasizing the dangers of modernist influences within the hierarchy. Despite the threat of excommunication, Fr. Faré calls on Catholics to defend truth and tradition, offering a message of hope, prayer, and action for those seeking to preserve the unity and authenticity of the Church.

November 21, 2024

