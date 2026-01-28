CHANGING the face of the Church: Pope Leo's DISASTER bishop appointments

Pope Leo XIV’s recent remarks during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity spark renewed concerns about the Church’s direction. New Vatican appointments and ecumenical statements suggest a shift toward unity based on shared sentiment rather than shared truth. Critics warn that this redefinition weakens Catholic identity, downplays the need for conversion, and confuses the faithful.

