Charge dropped against abortionist accused of running over pro-life activist with his car
Breaking NewsSee More
‘These events are happening more and more because people know they can get away with it,’ the pro-life activist’s attorney, Robert Dunn, argued in comments to LifeSiteNews.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
September 19, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
‘It’s just jail’: pro-lifers facing prison for trying to save babies express faith, firmness of resolve
Pro-life rescuers immediately incarcerated following jury’s guilty verdict in DC FACE Act trial
Bishop Strickland: Catholics are not ‘schismatic’ for rejecting changes that contradict Church teaching
Comments