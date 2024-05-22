Most Viral Moments
Chicago Priest Blesses Lesbian Couple

A priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago has officiated at a homosexual blessing that looked very much like a wedding — with no sanction!

Watch the full analysis of this blessing — completely against the Catholic Church — and more, unfiltered and uncensored, on the LSNTV app:

May 22, 2024

