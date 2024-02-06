Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Child of Sexual Assault Shares Why He's Thankful that His Mother Chose Life

Pro-life activist Steventhen Holland shares the moving story of how his mother chose life rather than abortion after surviving sexual assault by multiple men. Steventhen’s mother resisted hospital pressure to have an abortion because she valued the life in her womb—even choosing poverty, danger, and homelessness as a result. Steventhen’s moving story about his birth, adoption, and reunion with his biological mother after 27 years is a pro-life story that is changing countless hearts and minds to reject abortion and choose life. The culture of life is filled with shining examples of faith, heroism, and sacrifice, and Steventhen Holland’s story powerfully reminds us why every unborn child is a gift from God.

February 6, 2024

