China BANS Catholic priests: Save HERO Jimmy Lai from prison

Reggie Littlejohn issues an urgent warning about China’s escalating persecution of Catholics and pro-democracy voices, focusing on the case of 77-year-old political prisoner Jimmy Lai. She recounts his journey from communist poverty to business success and leadership in Hong Kong’s freedom movement — and his current suffering in solitary confinement, denied sunlight, Mass, and basic dignity. With Lai’s health rapidly failing, Littlejohn calls for international pressure on world leaders to intervene.

November 21, 2025

