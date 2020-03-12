Podcast Image

China expert: Chinese regime falsely telling Communist party members coronavirus is U.S. bioweapon

Thu Mar 12, 2020 - 11:28 am EST

In This Episode

Steven Mosher details the claims being falsely made by the Chinese Communist Party which employ clever and convincing arguments so Communist party members will blame the U.S. rather than the Chinese government’s incompetence or worse for the epidemic.

