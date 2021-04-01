Podcast Image

Choice42 founder: Don’t be afraid to tell pregnant women abortion is murder

Thu Apr 1, 2021 - 2:17 pm EST

 Laura Klassen tells Jonathan Van Maren on his podcast today that when she first began pro-life work, she was instructed to not use terms like “murder” when speaking with women. Over time, though, she discovered that she had to use terms like that in order to be effective.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/choice42-founder-pro-lifers-shouldnt-be-afraid-to-tell-abortion-seeking-women-they-are-murdering-their-child

