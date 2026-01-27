Chosen actor CALLS OUT Pope Leo and attacks on Latin Mass

Liche Ariza shares his powerful conversion story, leaving behind a life of success, sin, and spiritual darkness after a transformative encounter with Christ. He warns of a growing cultural assault on truth, fueled by elites promoting abortion, pornography, and LGBT ideology, and urges Catholics to reject fear and name evil clearly. Drawing on Scripture and the teaching of St. John Paul II, Ariza argues that sin enslaves, and that false peace must give way to spiritual warfare rooted in truth. He condemns the suppression of faithful priests and the Traditional Latin Mass, calling for both clergy and laity to confront modern darkness head on.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten