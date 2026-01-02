Chosen's Jesus Actor Jonathan Roumie DENIED Communion for Kneeling

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, has revealed in a new interview that a priest refused him Communion because he chose to kneel and receive on the tongue. In a conversation with Fr. Mike Schmitz, Roumie explained that he felt a strong prompting from the Holy Spirit to deepen his reverence for the Eucharist by returning to the traditional posture. The refusal was a startling moment, but instead of backing down, he says it only solidified his commitment to continue receiving in this manner.

