Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Chosen's Jesus Actor Jonathan Roumie DENIED Communion for Kneeling

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, has revealed in a new interview that a priest refused him Communion because he chose to kneel and receive on the tongue. In a conversation with Fr. Mike Schmitz, Roumie explained that he felt a strong prompting from the Holy Spirit to deepen his reverence for the Eucharist by returning to the traditional posture. The refusal was a startling moment, but instead of backing down, he says it only solidified his commitment to continue receiving in this manner.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 2, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Chosen's Jesus Actor Jonathan Roumie DENIED Communion for Kneeling

Recent Videos
16:07

SCANDAL in the VATICAN: Pope Leo's CRISIS and urgent message from Rome

Recent Videos
23:59

The TRUTH behind John-Henry’s removal — and the new board that protects LifeSite’s mission

Recent Videos
31:09

Pardoned pro-lifers convinced DOJ used AI-altered video to CONVICT them

Recent Videos
25:45

China BANS Catholic priests: Save HERO Jimmy Lai from prison

Recent Videos
5:36

How Catholic nuns are SAVING hundreds of children

Recent Videos
8:32

The COMMUNIST takeover of education | The Great Indoctrination

Recent Videos
24:13

Pope Leo's SCANDAL & the last hope for Catholics

Recent Videos
9:32

Pope Leo's GAY MARRIAGE photo op - Strickland vs James Martin

Recent Videos
1:02:14

Is the Church under SIEGE?! Cardinal Müller explains

Recent Videos
22:52

Exorcist SPEAKS OUT: What Hollywood gets WRONG about evil

Recent Videos
2:59

Catholic exorcists battle REAL demons | Triumph Over Evil

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...